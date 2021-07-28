Miserable Residents of South Carolina Town Fume at Billionaire Robert Kraft

Scott Stevens says he doesn’t have a history of nosebleeds. Now he gets them all the time.

“I feel like I have a runny nose. It’s actually blood,” the 43-year-old resident of Fort Mill, South Carolina, told The Daily Beast. The culprit, in Stevens’ mind: the New-Indy paper mill in nearby Catawba, which makes containerboard used for cardboard boxes.

About six months ago the mill significantly ramped up production, likely boosting revenues for its owners, including the billionaire chairman of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft. Residents claim that caused a major spike in airborne pollutants—and that the company is doing little to help.