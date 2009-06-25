Caught on Tape: Michael Jackson's Troubled Life

The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up

The most troubling aspect of Michael’s personal life was his relationship with children. His Neverland Ranch was a youthful utopia filled with toys and carnival rides, and young fans of the star were often invited over for sleepovers.

Jackson and Macaulay Culkin

Most prominent among his friendships with children was his close relationship to Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. This footage shows Jackson and Culkin at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 1991.

Jackson and Emmanuel Lewis

This rare footage from the 1980s shows Jackson dancing with Webster star Emmanuel Lewis, another child actor with whom Jackson was close.

The Court Appearances

In 2005, Jackson was put on trial amid allegations he had sexually abused a 13-year-old boy who had stayed over at his Neverland Ranch. Jackson was found not guilty of all charges, but he did little to clear himself in the court of public opinion by showing up to court in pajamas, hidden beneath an umbrella meant to shield him from the California sun.

Dangling the Baby

In 2002, Jackson dangled his infant from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room, waving to the fans gathered below. Though the child was fine and the incident lasted only a few seconds, onlookers were shocked by the seemingly careless gesture.

Where It All Began?

In 1993, Michael sat down with Oprah for an interview that may have revealed the source of his problems: his troubled relationship with his father.

Every Boy Needs a Pet

This rare footage from a Japanese news program in 1987 shows Michael with his beloved chimpanzee, Bubbles. A constant companion to the singer for a period of time, the monkey proved to be a constant source of punchline fodder for comedians who delighted in making fun of the troubled singer.

Living With Michael Jackson

British journalist Martin Bashir documented life with Michael Jackson from 2002 to 2003. The footage become Living with Michael Jackson, a television special that showed the singer at home, with his bizarre art collections and mannerisms on full display.

The King of Pop (Briefly) Marries the King of Rock 'n' Roll’s Daughter

In 1994, Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis. Their marriage lasted only two years, though the couple remained on good terms.

The Man of Many Faces

Though many of Jackson’s alleged troubles are the stuff of rumors and innuendo, one remained on vivid, undeniable display: his face, which became nearly unrecognizable after decades of intensive plastic surgery.