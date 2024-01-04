Cavs Star Ricky Rubio Says He’s Ending NBA Career Amid Mental Health Battle

Ricky Rubio, a veteran NBA point guard, said Thursday that he is retiring from the league after 12 seasons—a decision that he said he’d made last summer, around the time he stepped off the court to focus on his mental health.

Rubio, 33, was tapped for the NBA draft in 2009 after breaking out in his native Spain after a star-turning debut in the EuroLeague as a teenager. He played for four franchises in the NBA, including most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers, who signed him to a three-year contract for $18 million in 2022.

Last July, three months before the 2023-2024 season was set to kick off, Rubio said in his Thursday statement, he experienced “one of the toughest nights of my life.”

“My mind went to a dark place,” he said. “I kind of knew I was going on that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career.”

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I'm doing much better and getting better everyday.”

Rubio went on to reflect on his 12-year career “with all its up and downs.” Saying he’d forged great memories and relationships in the league, he struck a note of particular appreciation for Cleveland, his “last home,” adding that he was grateful to the organization for its understanding of his situation. “I know the way things ended have been tough,” he said.

ESPN reported that Rubio and the Cavaliers had agreed to a contract buyout, with sources telling the network’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the package, which was still being hammered out, would bypass his two remaining years at just over $6 million a season. The move will afford the team some breathing room and allow for a spot to open up on the team’s roster.

Rubio, hailed as a virtuosic playmaker, averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 assists per game over his career. He played just 33 games last season with the Cavaliers, though, having struggled to bounce back from a torn ACL in 2021. Prior to his stint with the Cavs, Rubio played for the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Minnesota Timberwolves, who selected him as fifth pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Despite playing on the second-worst Timberwolves team in franchise history, according to CBS News, Rubio quickly became a fan favorite, ending his time there ranked first in steals per game.

The team congratulated him after his announcement on Thursday, tweeting, “Thank you for everything, @rickyrubio9. Congratulations on an incredible @NBA career.”