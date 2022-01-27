Celebrity Big Brother announced the 11 members of its third season cast late Wednesday. The crew includes a two-time NBA champion and Kardashian ex-husband, a controversial former Real Housewife, a one-time Miss USA, a member of NSYNC, and an Olympian.

Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp, and Chris Kirkpatrick are among those who will compete in the house with the always-rolling cameras for the $250,000 cash prize. The show, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, premieres Feb. 2 and runs through Feb. 23. Each week, guests of the house vote one member out.

“Let the backstabbing begin,” said former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey in the show’s trailer.

Other members of the cast include Shanna Moakler, ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and 1995 Miss USA; Olympian figure skater Mirai Nagasu; Emmy-winning original Queer Eye cast member and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley; YouTuber and singer Todrick Hall; UFC champion Miesha Tate, actor Todd Bridges, and comedian Chris Kattan.

“I’m going to make over this whole place... When I’m not busy backstabbing and conniving,” quipped Kressley.

A source told E! News that a “nervous” Mellencamp had already “binge watched the previous celebrity seasons to get a better feel of the show.”

“She is aware of the game, but doesn’t know all the tricks,” the insider said.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member faced criticism and backlash as her tenure on the show ended in 2020 for her work as an “accountability coach.” The All In By Teddi program included a punishing diet consisting of just 700 calories a day, an hour of cardio, and invasive monitoring by staff, which left clients feeling demoralized and swindled.