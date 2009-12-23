0

Celebrity Deaths 2009

From Michael Jackson to Patrick Swayze to Farrah Fawcett, VIEW OUR GALLERY of celebrities who died this year.

ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Soupy Sales 1926 – 2009

ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Walter Cronkite 1916 – 2009

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Horton Foote 1916 – 2009

Michael Rougier, Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

Mary Travers 1936 – 2009

AP Photo

Don Hewitt 1922 – 2009

Mark Lennihan / AP Photo

Marilyn Chambers 1952-2009

Reed Saxon / AP Photo

Karl Malden 1912-2009

ABC / Getty Images

Ricardo Montalban 1920-2009

ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

Farah Fawcett 1947-2009

Newscom

Ed McMahon 1923-2009

NBCU Photo Bank / AP Photo

DJ AM 1973-2009

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Julius Shulman 1910-2009

Leonard Ortiz / Newscom

Patrick McGoohan 1928-2009

Everett Collection

Ken Ober 1957-2009

MTV / Everett Collection

Army Archerd 1922-2009

Jill Connelly / AP Photo

Les Paul 1915-2009

Colin Archer / AP Photo

Wayne Allwine 1947-2009

AP Photo; Everett Collection

Maurice Jarre 1924-2009

WENN.com / Newscom

Larry Gelbart 1928-2009

Bob Galbraith / AP Photo

Michael Jackson 1958-2009

Evan Agostini / AP Photo

Bea Arthur 1922-2009

Touchstone / Everett Collection

David Carradine 1936-2009

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Dom DeLuise 1933-2009

AP Photo

Dominick Dunne 1925-2009

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

John Hughes 1950-2009

Paul Natkin, WireImage / Getty Images

Natasha Richardson 1963-2009

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Patrick Swayze 1952-2009

Artisan Entertainment / Everett Collection

Ron Silver 1946-2009

Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Roy E. Disney 1930-2009

Preston C. Mack, ZUMA Press / Newscom

Brittany Murphy

Michael Bezjian, WireImage / Getty Images