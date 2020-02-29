Hollywood stars and celebrities’ endorsements: What do they mean? Do they mean anything?? We’ll soon find out.

It’s always fascinating to see which candidates resonate with Hollywood more than others, and this year Bernie Sanders, the decidedly anti-glitz senator from Vermont, has been raking in support. Dick Van Dyke? On board and laughing off fears about Sanders’ age. Danny DeVito? Ready for everyone but Bernie to retire, bitch. Bon Iver? You guessed it: crooning in the woods somewhere about passing Medicare for All because Justin Vernon is feeling the Bern, too.

But Sanders isn’t the only one with a major contingent of celebrity supporters. Elizabeth Warren has also been cleaning up with endorsements from A-listers including Patricia Arquette, Billy Eichner, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. The rest of the candidates, if we’re being honest, are way behind Sanders and Warren, but bring some interesting Hollywood supporters of their own. For instance: What is it about Joe Biden that makes Cher believe—and why does Tim Gunn apparently think Michael Bloomberg could “make it work” in the White House?

Bernie Sanders

We hear the words “broad coalition” tossed around a lot on the campaign trail, but I gotta say—this one really is as broad as it gets! Sure, some of his supporters are obvious—like Cynthia Nixon, who ran a progressive campaign for New York governor in 2018. But I mean, it’s not often you’ll see Dick Van Dyke and Caroline Calloway on the same list—and Danny DeVito, Emily Ratajkowski, Spike Lee, Michael Moore, Hailey Bieber, drag queen Lady Bunny, and yes, of course, Susan Sarandon. Oh, and also... Joe Rogan.

Sanders seems to have amassed by far the most support from musicians; in addition to Willow Smith, he’s got Miley Cyrus, Bon Iver, Lil Yachty, TI, Zedd, Public Enemy, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande. Another strong contingent? Comedians. John Mulaney, Rob Delaney, Jaboukie Young-White, and Sarah Silverman are all on board.

Plenty of actors are feeling the Bern as well—including Tessa Thompson, Shailene Woodley, Mark Ruffalo, Justin Long, Danny Glover, Chloë Sevigny, John Cusack, Cole Sprouse, and H. Jon Benjamin.

Elizabeth Warren

That said, Warren is not too far behind Bernie—and her base of support varies just as widely. In addition to Jonathan Van Ness, who has vocally supported Warren since last fall, there’s Patricia Arquette, Jack Black, Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen, Constance Wu, Barry Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Ryan Reynolds, and Roxane Gay.

Warren, like Sanders, has a couple comedians on her side, including Ike Barinholtz, Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Ian Black, and Billy Eichner. She’s not quite as popular with musicians, but does have a couple in the fold: Melissa Etheridge and John Legend. And interestingly enough, she’s got not one but two endorsements from Olympians: Adam Rippon and Megan Rapinoe.

Other Warren supporters include Elizabeth Banks, Busy Philipps, Amber Tamblyn, Sally Field, and Ashley Judd.

Michael Bloomberg

From here on out, my friends, is where things get really interesting. For instance: Ted Danson? For Bloomberg? Is this the Bad Place?

Other celebrities backing Bloomberg include Tim Gunn, Sam Waterston, Michael Douglas, John Mellencamp, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, Judge Judy, and former NBA star Tim Duncan. (The latter three have filmed PSAs for Bloomberg, while Douglas is following him on the campaign trail.)

Oh, and there is also former Republican chair-talker Clint Eastwood. Not to be rude, but it is interesting to note that the youngest among them is in his forties.

JOE BIDEN

Biden might not be doing so hot in the debates, but when it comes to celebrity support he has... some! Tom Hanks, Rob Reiner, Alec Baldwin, Vivica A. Fox, Mia Farrow, former senator and NBA champion Bill Bradley, and Olympian figure skater Michelle Kwan. Also—Cher?! Game of Thrones author and producer George R.R. Martin also supports Biden—though for the sake of book fans, who have waited a small eternity for The Winds of Winter, we hope he isn’t spending too much time volunteering.

Amy Klobuchar

One candidate who really doesn’t seem to be resonating with Hollywood, however, would be Amy Klobuchar. Her biggest endorsements appear to be Jane Lynch and Clay Aiken.

Pete Buttigieg

While he might not have quite as much support as Sanders or Warren, Buttigieg has lit up a corner of Hollywood all his own. He’s won over aspiring Donald Trump face-puncher Robert De Niro. Other celebrities with high, high hopes include Jennifer Aniston, Seth MacFarlane, Bradley Whitford, Michael J. Fox, Alan Cumming, Emmy Rossum, Mark Duplass, Jenna Fischer, Mandy Moore, George Takei, Kevin Costner, Sharon Stone, and Lee Daniels. But most importantly, he’s certified goopy—thanks to an enthusiastic endorsement from the one and only Gwyneth Paltrow.