Celebrity Weddings: Tara Reid Faked Nuptials (Photos)

Knot Married

Hold on to that gift for Tara Reid. From Katy Perry to Piers Morgan, the stars and their sham weddings.

The Daily Beast

Tara Reid and Zack Kehayov

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer

Kevin Mazur, VF / Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

Jacob Andrzejczak / Getty Images

Nicki Minaj and Drake

Todd Williamson, WireImage / Getty Images

Katy Perry

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Pacific Coast News

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty

PA Photo / Landov

Anna Nicole Smith and Howard K. Stern

Patrick Simpson, ANS / Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Piers Morgan

Jason Merritt / Getty Images