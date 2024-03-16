Musicsubvertical orientation badge

Celine Dion Posts Rare Health Update in Pic With Sons

‘I REMAIN DETERMINED’

The singer was diagnosed with a rare, incurable neurological illness which restricts mobility in 2022.

Edith Olmsted

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyMonica Schipper

Celine Dion posed in a photo with her sons in a post to raise awareness for Stiff Person Syndrome.

The singer was diagnosed with the rare, incurable neurological illness in 2022. The illness restricts mobility by causing extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms.

“Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible,” she wrote in an Instagram post for International SPS Awareness Day. “I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!”

In the picture, Dion stands with her children, 13 year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, and her eldest Rene-Charles Angelil, 23.

“I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”

SPS affects only one to three people in a million, and mostly women.

Dion’s sister said last September that the singer was “doing everything to recover,” but because not much is known about SPS “there’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

Despite her ongoing struggle, Dion recently made a rare public appearance as a presenter at the Grammy’s.

