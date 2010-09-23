CGI: Ashton Kutcher Talks Social Media
In a CGI panel titled "Democracy and Voice," Ashton Kutcher implored people to “get off their asses and do something” about human trafficking and sex slavery, his cause célèbre with wife Demi Moore. He hailed Lady Gaga for her guerrilla efforts to draw attention to “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
