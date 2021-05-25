Doomsday Couple Indicted on Murder Charges in Deaths of Two Kids, Ex-Wife

Nearly a year after the remains of Lori Vallow’s two children were found in the backyard of her doomsday author husband’s Idaho property, the pair have been indicted on murder charges, authorities said Tuesday.

An Idaho grand jury indicted Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow on several counts, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s kids, J.J Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. Chad Daybell has also been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell, his ex-wife. Vallow has been separately charged with grand theft.

“All three homicides and the related financial crimes were committed as part of a continuing criminal scheme,” Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said in a Tuesday statement.

J.J.’s cousin, Zac Cox, was ecstatic about the new charges, writing on Twitter: “Finally!!! and on JJs birthday too.”

Prosecutors said Tuesday the penalty for the most serious felonies against the couple range from life in prison without parole to the death penalty. It is not immediately clear whether prosecutors will pursue the death penalty.

The couple, who are members of a community of doomsday preppers and were married two weeks after Daybell was widowed, are already in prison for several other crimes related to the children’s disappearance in September 2019 and their reluctance to help authorities in the investigation.

Authorities state Vallow also refused to comply with a court order to produce her two children in January 2020—and asked a friend to falsely tell police she was watching her son.

Last June, Idaho authorities charged the pair with conspiracy to conceal evidence after the remains of J.J. and Tylee Ryan were found in Daybell’s home during an investigation into the disappearance of his two stepchildren.

Investigators said J.J. Vallow—still wearing read pajamas—was found “tightly wrapped” in black plastic with his head, arms, and feet were bound in duct tape. Several feet away, authorities said they found “a mass of burnt flesh and charred bone” in a pet cemetery that was later determined to be the remains of Tylee Ryan.

Questions still remain, however, as to how exactly the siblings died, and whether Daybell and wife Lori Vallow’s apocalyptic religious beliefs played any role.

Tylee and J.J’s disappearance also brought scrutiny to the deaths of Vallow’s and Daybell’s previous spouses. While Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy was originally thought to have died of unknown causes, her body was exhumed in December 2019. Prosecutors now allege Daybell murdered his ex-wife.

And it seems the new charges are not Vallow’s only problem. In a Friday Zoom hearing, Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce deemed Vallow indigent, meaning she cannot afford to pay for her own court fees.

Daybell and Vallow are expected to be arraigned on the slew of new charges Wednesday.