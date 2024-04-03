Chance the Rapper and Wife Announce Divorce

Chance The Rapper has called it quits with his wife of five years, model and influencer Kirsten Corley.

The pair took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a joint statement that began, “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

Their statement also included their intent to co-parent their two daughters, Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” they wrote.

The announcement comes nearly a year after fans started speculating about the couple’s relationship status. At his 30th birthday party in Jamaica last April, Chance was filmed dancing with another woman, and after the footage went viral, many fans called him out for his “inappropriate” behavior.

Corley never addressed the incident publicly, but in the days after the video went viral, she posted an excerpt from Maya Angelou’s Letter to My Daughter about people struggling to grow up. She captioned her post, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up,” which some interpreted to be aimed at her husband.