Channing Tatum, Selena Gomez, Diddy and More Celebrity Twitter Pictures (Photos)

Self-Portraitists

Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, Diddy in Paris, and more stars’ Twitter photos.

Anna Klassen

Kim Kardashian

WhoSay.com / Kim Kardashian

Channing Tatum

WhoSay.com / Channing Tatum

Ricky Gervais

WhoSay.com / Ricky Gervais

Fran Drescher

WhoSay.com / Fran Drescher

Josh Dallas

WhoSay.com / Josh Dallas

Tara Reid

WhoSay.com / Tara Reid

Selena Gomez

WhoSay.com / Selena Gomez

Bar Refaeli

WhoSay.com / Bar Refaeli

Matt Lanter

WhoSay.com / Matt Lanter

Anne V

WhoSay.com / Anne V

Miranda Kerr

WhoSay.com / Miranda Kerr

Diddy

WhoSay.com / Diddy