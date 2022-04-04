Skip the Pricey Microdermabrasion Appointments and Use This Luxe Exfoliating Cream Instead

In my youth, I spent way too many hours at the beach without sunblock, and indulging in other vices—cigars, whiskey, heartbreak—that make skin lackluster (okay, mayyybe I occasionally still do). I’ve tried a lot of different skincare treatments, both at home and in clinicians’ offices, to minimize that damage, with varying degrees of effectiveness and oftentimes harsh or even painful side effects. This is exactly why it was such a treat to find Chantecaille’s Bamboo & Hibiscus Exfoliating Cream. It’s a luxurious yet gentle exfoliant that does much more than just remove dull skin and clear pores (though it does these things really, really well.)

The Bamboo & Hibiscus Exfoliating Cream is a mild exfoliant, an unassuming pore-cleanser type, made with eco-friendly bamboo powder. This rosewater-based cream is part of their Aromacologie collection, infused with innovative botanicals and free of artificial colors and fragrances, so it’s unlikely to cause a reaction—even for those with super sensitive skin. It’s also chock full of vitamin C, enzymes, glycolic acid, and a slew of other powerhouse ingredients derived from natural sources that combined, brighten skin, soften fine lines, and fade discoloration.

The first time I used it, my skin felt shockingly smooth, like it had been totally resurfaced. I could use this cream most days (it's gentle enough), but it’s so effective that I really don’t need to. To my surprise, I also noticed a visible lightening of sun damage and brighter skin after just a few uses. This creamy skin perfector wakes up the skin and refines texture, so my face is actually glowing after I apply it.

Yes, Chantecaille products are pricey, but not compared to professional in-office skin treatments (I paid more for physician treatments that were way less effective). The formula is also free of phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, palm oil, and GMOs, and they’re cruelty-free so you don’t have to worry about what you’re putting on your skin. It’s also an environmentally conscious brand that donates five percent of proceeds to charity, so I feel good about splurging knowing some of that money is doing good. Try this luxe cream before booking your next facial, because you’ll probably want to skip the visit!

