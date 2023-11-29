Michael Latt, a studio consultant and founder of the Lead With Love charity, was shot and killed earlier this week, his mother confirmed.

Authorities responded to the shooting at Latt’s mid-Wilshire home Monday evening and rushed Latt to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Deadline reported.

Authorities arrested Jameelah Elena Michl, a 36-year-old homeless woman, at Latt’s home in connection with the killing. No obvious motive has emerged as of yet.

“Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color, & leveraged storytelling for enduring change,” Latt’s mother, Michelle Satter, wrote on X. “We celebrate his legacy, love & compassion.”

For much of his career, Latt championed social justice issues in Hollywood.

“Through stories and art, we can showcase incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men and women’s humanity, shine a light on injustices in the system and shift the narrative about how we talk about the issues,” Latt told Forbes in 2019. “In order to change public policy, we have to change public perception.”

In 2021, Latt left his manager position at Netflix and served as a consultant for Array and Warner Bros Pictures.

Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, paid tribute to Latt online.

“I cannot even begin to express what we’ve lost with Michael Latt’s murder,” Leonard wrote. “He was the absolute best of us. Rest in Power, my friend.