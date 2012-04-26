0
Charles Taylor Convicted of War Crimes in Liberia
The Hague has found former Liberian President Charles Taylor guilty of war crimes. Newsweek & The Daily Beast's John Avlon sits down with former Liberian resident Peter Jallah to talk about life under the Taylor regime and the tone of Liberia today in the wake of the verdict.
