Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk went beyond the pale this week, when he suggested on his ThoughtCrime podcast that the U.S. should embrace televised executions and force kids to watch them.

Kirk said one of his problems with capital punishment is: “...It takes too long. Too many appeals. It’s too expensive. It should be public, it should be quick, it should be televised,” he said. “You could have it brought to you by Coca-Cola and no, I’m not kidding by the way, I would totally tune in to see some pedo get their head chopped off.”

He then advocated for kids to be forced to watch it.

“I think at a certain age, it’s an initiation,” he said.

Speaking about Kirk and his podcast co-hosts, The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy said “they’re all just freaks.”

“I’m at a loss for words on that,” The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie said.

“Look, there are companies that would advertise—they are the same companies that advertise with Charlie Kirk and Alex Jones,” Levy said. “They’re bad people, they’re freaks, and they’re stupid.”

Kirk has courted controversy in recent months with his attack on Martin Luther King Jr. and his racist comments about Black pilots.

Plus! Danielle Moodie talks to Barbara Collura, the president and CEO of Resolve: The National Infertility Association, about the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision to give embryos “personhood” and ban IVF in the state.

