Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor Arrested for Trying To Strangle Him

Actor Charlie Sheen’s neighbor forced her way into his Malibu home and attempted to attack him, authorities said on Friday.

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said police responded to a “battery/disturbance call” on Wednesday afternoon. “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” the statement says.

The suspect, a neighbor of Sheen’s named Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Schrock tore Sheen’s shirt and made a move to strangle the Two and a Half Men star before retreating to her own home. Per TMZ, Sheen told police he has no idea what prompted the woman’s attack, but he believes she’s attempted to start beef with him before, after she allegedly poured a sticky substance all over his car.

Sheen, who’s himself been accused multiple times of assault and who is a self-described perpetuator of “epic, epic behavior,” is no stranger to tabloid controversies. However, this latest ordeal comes just a couple weeks after the actor told People that he has quit drinking alcohol and is focused these days on raising his kids.

“Next month I’ll be six years sober,” he said. “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It’s all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob.”