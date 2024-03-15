Spoiler Alert: Charlotte Tilbury’s Famous Hollywood Flawless Filter Is Worth the Hype

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I remember hearing about the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter years ago, but I didn’t really get what the formula actually was. Is it a primer? Is it a tinted moisturizer? Is it a liquid highlighter? To be honest, I didn’t really care enough at the time to investigate. Fast forward to the rise of TikTok a few years ago, and it became really hard to ignore the virality of this multi-purpose product (not to mention the fact that the search term “Charlotte Tilbury” has about 4.2 billion views on the platform). After watching about five or six TikTok videos demonstrating how to actually use the Hollywood Flawless Filter , I was S-O-L-D.

Going back to my initial question, the Flawless Filter formula is a hydrating skin base that was inspired by social media filters and, according to the brand, “Charlotte created this to be a confidence glow filter.”

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter My initial confusion about the product turned out to be warranted. The formula can be used as a (tinted) primer, mixed with foundation for a glowy finish, or used as a subtle liquid highlighter on the face (under or on top of foundation). Regardless of how you use it, it really does give your skin that clichéd but still coveted lit-from-within glow. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 49 Buy At Sephora $ 49

The formula is super light and buildable and blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores (the filter-like effect) while providing sustained hydration for up to 24 hours. You can see in my “after” photo how well it covered my redness and gave me that Instagram-filtered look. I must also point out that my skin skews on the dry side, and I really love how the Hollywood Flawless Filter doesn’t crack or pill off my skin like a lot of other base products.

Pros:

You use less foundation since the Hollywood Flawless Filter can serve as a tinted “base.” (It can also be worn as a lighter-coverage foundation .)

Unlike typical illuminating products, it actually gives you solid coverage.

The coverage is buildable, allowing you to customize the level.

It actually stays put. Unlike some highlighters that fade throughout the day, leaving you with a lackluster complexion, this product holds up beautifully from morning until night.

There are 12 shades to choose from. Whether you prefer a soft, candlelit glow or a more dramatic, sun-kissed radiance, there’s a shade for you.

Cons:

There are only four shades available in the mini bottle.

Overall, after finally trying this cult-favorite and celebrity-approved complexion product, I fully get the hype.

