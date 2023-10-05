The Sir Elton John X Charlotte Tilbury Collab Is Here and It’s as Iconic as They Are

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, a once-in-a-lifetime creative collaboration just dropped from across the pond! The legendary Sir Elton John and iconic celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury have joined forces to release a limited-edition beauty collection that supports the six-time Grammy winner’s non-profit, The Elton John Aids Foundation.

Inspired by John’s classic ’70s style, the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection includes two new “Rock Lips” lipsticks and an accompanying black velvet bag adorned with shining silver stars—the ultimate holiday party clutch. The limited-edition lipsticks include “Rocket Lips,” a pinky nude matte shade, and “Ready for Lust,” a universally flattering deep berry that’s shaping up to be the color du jour for fall and winter. Charlotte calls these lipsticks “self-driving,” meaning they help create perfect pout sans lipliner. Made with 3D glowing pigments and natural oils, these lippies hydrate and plump your pout like a balm without compromising color payoff.

The partnership between the two British icons came to fruition after Charlotte Tilbury became a founding partner of the Rocket Fund, Elton John AIDS Foundation’s newest campaign. The musicial legend launched the non-profit to accelerate global outreach and access to those in need. So you can get glam while benefiting a genuinely fantastic cause; a win-win if there ever was one!

In addition to the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection, the brand also just launched a collection of holiday gifts, including the Beautyverse eyeshadow palette, its first nine-color offering, along with the 2023 Advent Calendar.

If you’re looking to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping—or just refresh your fall makeup lineup with some new items that help support a good cause, Charlotte Tilbury has you covered. Shop our favorite pieces from the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection and holiday 2023 gift offerings below.

Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Makeup Bag & Lip Kit This gorgeous makeup bag is inspired by Sir Elton John himself and comes with the two limited-edition lipsticks in the drop. Trust us—you’ll want to grab both before they sell out, so you might as well invest in the three-piece set. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 133 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beautyverse Eyeshadow Palette I scored a Beautyverse eyeshadow palette before the release, and wow—it’s the only one I’ll be using through the holiday season... and beyond. It has four soft matte shades and five shimmer hues that look intimidating at first, but go on like a dream, subtly illuminating lids over the matte shades or on their own. Charlotte used this gorgeous palette on Amal Clooney for her ethereal yet understated beauty look for the Albies (she and husband George’s charity event). Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rock Lips Lip Kit If you’re looking for a rocking lip look (or a universally flattering beauty gift that will look amazing on all skin tones), look no further than the Rock Lips Lip Kit, which comes with one of the two limited-edition shades and a matching lip liner. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 60

Charlotte’s Lucky Chest of Beauty Secret Advent Calendar The ultimate holiday advent calendar for beauty lovers, Charlotte’s 2023 Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets features twelve doors of dazzling surprises. The advent calendar includes two full-sized beauty products and ten minis products, a $279 value. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 210 Free Shipping

Iconic Magin Skin Duo Give the gift of magic in a jar this year with this limited edition skincare set featuring two of Charlotte Tilbury’s hero skin products: the Magic Cream (Speaking of the Clooneys, George is allegedly a fan of this rich moisturizer) and Magic Skin Serum. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury $ 105

