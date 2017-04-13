Chelsea Handler Is Pretty Sure Donald Trump Has Syphilis

Last fall, Samantha Bee set out to prove that Donald Trump can’t read. Tonight, in a new clip from the first show of her second season on Netflix, Chelsea Handler wants to convince you that the president has syphilis.

In a segment called “The Bright Side,” Handler zeroed in on a recent article in The New Republic that claimed Trump’s bizarre behavior may have a medical cause.

“I don’t want to act like Donald Trump and just spout out accusations without having any proof whatsoever,” she said, before presenting her evidence. Symptoms include patchy hair loss, squinting or vision problems and even paranoid thoughts, “like the mainstream media’s out to get you or all Mexicans are rapists or a black guy wiretapped your deluxe apartment in the sky.”

Among the other qualities a person with syphilis might have, Handler pointed out, are being “irritable and rude” along with “megalomania, narcissism and delusions of grandeur.”

“Now I’m not a doctor, so I can’t claim Donald Trump has syphilis, because of laws,” she added. “But as the saying goes, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it probably fucked some questionable models in the ‘80s.”

If this first segment out of the gate in season two is any indication, Handler just might go even harder on Trump than Samantha Bee has.