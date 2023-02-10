On Wednesday night, Chelsea Handler boldly admitted that she was “sexually attracted” to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) after he was caught on camera calling Rep. George Santos (R-NY) an “ass” ahead of this week’s State of the Union address. Now, in her final night as guest host of The Daily Show, the comedian lashed out at Santos for using the opportunity to make himself the victim.

The host shared a clip of Santos saying it wasn’t the “first time” he’s been told to “shut up and go to the back of the room,” adding that Romney’s confrontation “wasn’t very Mormon of him.”

“Mitt Romney is so Mormon that anything he does is the Mormon thing to do,” Handler shot back. “Even the Dalai Lama is like, ‘Oh, this motherfucker?!’”

Handler was particularly amused by Santos saying it wasn’t the first time he’d been told to go to the back of the room. “It sounded like he was about to say, ‘African-Americans like me were told to go to the back for years, but we said no!’”

“At the same time, though, George Santos is an absolute bitch and I love it!” she added. “I’m gonna miss him… when he’s in prison in two months.”

But if she gets her wish and becomes permanent host of the late-night show, there will certainly be plenty more opportunities for her to make fun of Santos in the future.

For more, listen to Chelsea Handler on The Last Laugh podcast.