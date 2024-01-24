Cher Told Me She’s ‘Manic Depressive,’ Son’s Wife Claims: Reports
‘CATEGORICALLY UNFIT’
Cher is “categorically unfit” to act as her son Elijah Blue Allman’s conservator and once acknowledged that she is a “manic depressive,” Allman’s wife wrote in court documents, reports say. Marieangela King alleged that the iconic singer, 77, would “jeopardize” Allman’s recovery from addiction if Cher was given control of his affairs, according to Page Six. “[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs—let alone those of Elijah,” King reportedly wrote. “To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a ‘manic depressive.’” King added that while she does not think her husband needs a conservator at all, “it should not be [Cher]” if the court does decide to appoint one. Reports emerged last month that Cher filed for control of her 47-year-old’s estate, believing that he was incapable of managing it.