Every New Year’s Day, many Americans resolve to earn more money. With the economy freefalling and OnlyFans ballooning, you might enter porn to meet your 2021 goals. You could shoot porn for a traditional studio like Vivid, or you may film a DIY sex tape in your studio apartment then upload the flick to OnlyFans. Either way, you will probably expect to earn six-figures (and hey, you might!), but you will lack a road map for the landmines you will need to avoid. Like Nevada during the Gold Rush, pornland is an opportune but dangerous place. Riches (or peril) await.

My career easily could have faded into oblivion. Instead, I’m still here. I endured, and thrived, through the transitions from Americans buying big porn studios’ $50 DVDs to streaming free porn on tube sites to subscribing to their neighbor and every other random acquaintance’s $10 OnlyFans.

Although porn constantly evolves, many business fundamentals remain. I’ve seen it all, and I’ve learned it all. Mostly the hard way. I want newbies joining the industry to learn the rules of the game before they film their first clip. You can consider me your favorite (dirty) teacher. Class, here’s what you must know before you shoot porn to accomplish your 2021 goals.