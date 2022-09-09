Chewy’s Halloween Pet Favorites Sale is Downright Spooky

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Yes, I know that September has only just begun, but before you know it, Halloween is going to be around the corner. While you may have already started brainstorming your own costume, it is time to start thinking about the costume for your furry friend as well. However, finding a costume that not only fits your pet well but also is insanely cute can be a more daunting task than you initially expected. At the same time, no one wants to be that person that somehow ends up spending more on their pet’s costume than their own because as cute as they might look, it could be pretty hard to justify that purchase to yourself over time. Even if your pets don’t like getting dressed up, you’ll still want to get them in the Halloween spirit with toys and plushies. Luckily, Chewy has you covered. From now until October 31, if you buy one Halloween favorite, you get the next one for 50% off. This includes great items like the Frisco Bread Cat Costume, Halloween Donuts Plush Squeaky Dog Toys and Frisco Bumble Bee Costume. No matter what you end up deciding on, you’ll be able to choose any other Halloween item for half off, so you’ll be able to give your pet the Halloween they deserve.

Frisco Bread Cat Costume Buy at Chewy $ 8

Frisco Bumble Bee Dog & Cat Costume Buy at Chewy $ 16

Rubie's Costume Company Jack Skellington Dog Costume Buy at Chewy $ 15

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more pet deals, including Chewy coupons, Petco coupons, Petsmart coupons, and Walmart coupons.