Chicago police have released body-camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy last month.

The video of the killing of Adam Toledo, who was shot dead on March 29 in what police described as an “armed confrontation,” was released on Thursday afternoon, less than a week after the boy was laid to rest. Several videos were released Thursday afternoon by Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which include the body-cam footage, third-party video, and a slowed-down version of the events.

It came as tensions were already at a boiling point following the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb. Ahead of the video’s release, protesters marched through downtown streets overnight chanting, “Say his name! Adam Toledo!”

The footage was made public after the boy’s family viewed it. In a press conference ahead of the release, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the videos are “incredibly difficult to watch.” She noted that there’s no “evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police.”

“I want to ask again that everyone tuning in right now to think first and foremost about Adam Toledo...that each of us give [his family] space to breathe,” Lightfoot said during the briefing, choking up at times. “Even as our understanding of this incident continues to evolve, this remains a complicated and nuanced story. And we all must proceed with deep empathy and calm and, importantly, peace.”

The mayor asked the community to “reserve judgment” as authorities “don’t have the information to be the judge and jury of the particular situation.”

“Let’s wait until we hear all the facts,” Lightfoot said.

She also railed against the city’s gun problem, saying there are too many “on our streets.”

“We failed Adam,” Lightfoot said. “We cannot afford to fail one more young person in our city.”

Prosecutors say a chaotic chain of events led to the shooting on the city’s West Side, where officers responded after several gunshots were detected at around 2:30 a.m on March 29. When officers arrived, Toledo was at the scene with 21-year-old Ruben Roman and both of them took off running, police say.

Roman was tackled and arrested, while Toledo kept running and was pursued by another officer who ordered him to stop in an alley. Prosecutors say Toledo did stop but then refused to show his hands and turned towards the officer with a gun. The officer then fired straight at Toledo’s chest, killing him.

According to prosecutors, a 9 mm Ruger was found a few feet away from Toledo, and that gun matched shell casings found where Roman had been firing the weapon on a street corner. Footage reviewed by prosecutors is also said to have shown that it was Roman who had initially been firing the weapon.

The shooting has shaken the community to its core and sparked a spate of protests, but the Toledo family has joined community leaders in calling for calm.

“Adam’s memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform,” attorneys for the family said Tuesday.

After watching the body-cam footage late Tuesday, attorneys for the Toledos vowed to “seek justice” by carrying out their own investigation, separate from the one conducted by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Lightfoot said Thursday that the videos of the incident make two things clear: that in the middle of the night Toledo was “in contact with an adult who had a gun” and that “too many young people in our city... have been left vulnerable by system failures that we simply must fix.”

She also blamed the city’s systemic issues of generational poverty, disinvestment, and racism as having a role in the boy’s death.

Cook County prosecutors have so far sought to place blame for the seventh-grader’s death on Roman, who was charged with child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm for his role in that night’s fateful events.

“If the defendant does not bring the 13-year-old with him, if he doesn’t bring his gun with him while on gun offender probation, if he doesn’t shoot that gun seven to eight times on a city street with (Toledo) standing in arm’s length of him while he’s firing those shots … none of it would have happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy argued in court.

Roman was initially released from custody on a misdemeanor charge after the shooting but was taken back in after ditching a court hearing in a separate case. He reportedly told police he didn’t know who Toledo was and claimed he’d been waiting in the alley for a train.

It’s not clear how Roman and Toledo knew each other. Toledo’s mother, Elizabeth, told The Chicago Sun-Times she “just wants answers about what really happened.”

“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up. And next thing you know, a cop took his life,” she said.