Child Among 5 Killed in Fiery Private Jet Crash, Police Say

Five people, including a child, were killed Sunday when a private jet crashed near an airport in Virginia, authorities said.

The IAI Astra 1125 smashed into a hillside and was engulfed in flames as it came down short of a runway at Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs at around 3 p.m. Among the dead was a child passenger likely between the ages of 5 and 7, according to WSLS.

Police said the pilot of the jet and its first officer were killed along with two adult passengers.

Jeff Ford, chairman of the Bath County Airport Authority, told the TV station that an emergency had occurred on board the aircraft before it attempted to land at Ingalls Field. The nature of the emergency has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Virginia State Police are all now investigating the cause of the crash.