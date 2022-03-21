China Eastern Airlines 737 With 133 Aboard Crashes in Mountains of Guanxi Province

A Boeing 737 airliner with 133 people aboard has crashed into a mountainous area in southern China in what could be the country’s most deadly plane crash in years.

The New York Times reported that the aircraft, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed into a hillside in Guanxi province, from which smoke could be seen rising. Chinese state TV said that a rescue team was on its way, but added: “The situation with casualties remains unclear.” The Times noted that China has in recent years “established a relatively safe flying record, thanks to a young fleet of planes and stricter air controls.”

More to come...