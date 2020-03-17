The documentary Finding Yingying follows the harrowing journey of an ordinary Chinese family who dared to do what many ordinary families do: take on a significant financial burden to give their child a chance at a better future. The Zhang family were supportive when their ambitious yet gregarious daughter, Yingying Zhang, decided to pursue a PhD in ecology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Still, they were sad to see her suddenly go off to a faraway place where she knew no one and would be living alone for the first time in her life.

During her PhD program, Yingying kept a detailed diary. The film shows images from the diary as director Jiayan “Jenny” Shi—who was studying filmmaking as an international student in Illinois at the same time as Yingying, and had even graduated from the same college in China, but didn’t know her personally—reads the text. Yingying made friends with other Chinese international students in her program, particularly the more experienced Guangfou, who she happily conducted fieldwork in Nebraska with. Still, she was lonely, and struck by a U.S. culture that was much less communal, less family- and group-oriented than the one she was used to in her village back home.

In one diary entry, Yingying writes about getting lost on a cold, rainy Champaign afternoon, unable to get directions from passersby. She goes into a laundromat for warmth, and the only person to notice her distress is an “elderly black lady” who comes up to her, asking if she needs help. The woman goes outside with Yingying to explain the directions, and Yingying thanks her profusely. “You’re welcome, baby,” the woman says. “No worries, baby,” she repeats. Yingying writes in her diary, “I’m still a baby!” and is struck by the kindness of one person who is able to see and respond helpfully and non-judgmentally to her vulnerability.