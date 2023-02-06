Music

Chris Brown Offers Lame Apology for Grammys Tantrum

SURE DUDE

“You were not the intended target,” Brown wrote to pianist Robert Glasper, who was clearly the intended target.

Helen Holmes

Culture Reporter

Chris Brown pictured at the 62nd Grammy Awards

REUTERS//Mike Blake

Chris Brown has apologized—sort of—for complaining “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” on his Instagram story Sunday night after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album to pianist Robert Glasper.

On Monday afternoon, Brown posted a screenshot of the DM apology he sent to Glasper, who has won four Grammys across a 40-year music career, again over Instagram, “Congratulations my brother...I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys...you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” he wrote.

Given that Brown accompanied his tantrum with a screenshot of a Google search for Glasper’s name, it’s fair to say that he was indeed the intended target. He also made sure to include a lame joke about Glasper playing the harmonica.

“After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing,” he continued in his apology. “THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same categor...two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another...CONGRATULATIONS.”

Ok, Chris.