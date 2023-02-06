Chris Brown Offers Lame Apology for Grammys Tantrum

Chris Brown has apologized—sort of—for complaining “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” on his Instagram story Sunday night after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album to pianist Robert Glasper.

On Monday afternoon, Brown posted a screenshot of the DM apology he sent to Glasper, who has won four Grammys across a 40-year music career, again over Instagram, “Congratulations my brother...I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys...you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” he wrote.

Given that Brown accompanied his tantrum with a screenshot of a Google search for Glasper’s name, it’s fair to say that he was indeed the intended target. He also made sure to include a lame joke about Glasper playing the harmonica.

“After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing,” he continued in his apology. “THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same categor...two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another...CONGRATULATIONS.”

Ok, Chris.

Fourteen years ago, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault against ex-girlfriend Rihanna stemming from an argument in Brown’s car that left the “Umbrella” singer with severe facial bruising.

Since then, Brown has been accused of violent conduct towards women on a number of different occasions: in 2013, a woman said Brown shoved her to the ground outside a nightclub, tearing ligaments in her knee.

Another ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, won a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017 after alleging he threatened to beat her if she didn’t return jewelry he’d given her as gifts.

In 2019, Brown was arrested after a 24-year-old woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel room, but was ultimately released without being charged.

Last year, a plaintiff filed a $20 million lawsuit against Brown in which she alleged that the singer had drugged and raped her at a party in Miami in December 2020.