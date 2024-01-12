Chris Christie Has One Move Left That May Save Us From Trump

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The Bulwark editor Jonathan Last tells The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy that Chris Christie has one move left if he really believes that Donald Trump has to be stopped from being returned to the White House.

Last said he always believed that Christie was a good politician until he decided to cozy up to Trump after he won the 2016 election.

“I am a longtime chronicler of Christie. I wrote my first piece... on him when he was in the early stages of his campaign for governor against John Corzine in New Jersey. I was very impressed with him,” he said. “When Christie did his heel turn in 2016... there were very few people who took it as hard as I did. I had watched this guy for years and thought he was a tremendous politician and an interesting commodity. How can he do this? I took it pretty hard.”

“The logic of everything he has said and done for the last year is that in August he should be in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention and he should be on stage saying, ‘I am not a Democrat. I am a Republican... but I am here to tell you guys that if you wanna save the Republican Party, the way to do it isn’t to suck it up and vote for Trump. It’s to get Trump beat with a stick and that’s why I am supporting Joe Biden and I call on all of my other fellow Republicans, to vote for any honorable Republicans down-ballot that you can find, but join me in supporting this good man.”

“This election is going to be won or lost at the margins of like four-figure vote totals in Arizona and Georgia. Once you’re at that level, who knows what the tipping point thing is,” he said. “I think it’s important to have all hands on deck and to just keep pushing all the buttons you can in the hopes that we can avoid the guy who says he wants to terminate the constitution and be a dictator.”

Plus! Anat Shenker-Osorio, host of the Words to Win By podcast, tells The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie, how Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign messaging is landing with voters.

