Chris Christie Tears Into Nikki Haley for Being Too Nice to Trump

Chris Christie took aim at Nikki Haley on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, saying Haley should be “ashamed of herself” for “enabling” former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Christie—who is running for the GOP presidential nomination along with both Haley and Trump—was responding to Jake Tapper’s questions on how he felt about some controversial comments made by Trump on Saturday. Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, the former president said immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” Christie called Trump’s comments “disgusting,” adding that Republicans who justified the remarks were a part of the problem.

“Almost 100 members of Congress who have endorsed him, Nikki Haley, who this week said he is fit to be president,” Christie said.

“You’re telling me that someone who says that immigrants are poisoning the blood of this country, someone who says Vladimir Putin is a character witness, is fit to be president of the United States? Was the right person at the right time? Nikki Haley should be ashamed of herself,” he added, slamming the GOP presidential candidate. “She’s part of the problem because she’s enabling him. She’s enabling him by saying to people: ‘It’s okay.’”

Christie’s comments come after Haley told ABC last week that Trump is “fit” to be president and “was the right president at the right time,” but should not be president again.

Trump, meanwhile, has been attacking Haley left and right.

On Saturday, he called New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) a “spoiled brat” for endorsing Haley, saying Sununu endorsed “somebody that can’t win, has no chance of winning’”

Christie was notably the only candidate at the GOP debate to openly say that Trump was not fit to be president in 2024.