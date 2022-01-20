Chris Daughtry Reveals His Daughter Hannah Price Died by Suicide

Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price killed herself while under the influence of drugs, her family revealed Wednesday.

Price, 25, was found dead in her home in Northern Tennessee in November, but her cause of death had been a mystery until now, with the family asking people to “please just stop” circulating rumors that her death had been a homicide. Chris and Deanna Daughtry said in a statement on Wednesday that their daughter had found herself in abusive relationships as an adult and often turned to narcotics to paper over her pain.

The years leading up to Hannah’s death had beaten her down, according to her family. Her biological father Randall Price—she was Deanna’s child from a previous relationship—died by suicide in 2018. The same year, she was shot in the face during an encounter with gang members and temporarily went blind.

“We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track,” Chris and Deanna wrote. Price had struggled since childhood with mental illness and had been “in and out of therapy and treatment centers” for many years, they said.

They waited until now to make the statement to give time for “a full investigation by law enforcement.”

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” Chris and Deanna wrote.

The morning of her death on Nov. 12, Price had called her parents “in fear of her life,” saying her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, had physically abused her and taken her car. Chris and Deanna called 911. When officers arrived, however, they did not find Price to be under threat. She and Jolly had been arrested together in a road rage incident involving a gun in April.

Jolly would later be the one to find Price’s body and call the authorities. He was arrested later the same day, but his arrest was not in connection with Price’s death. The Knoxville Medical Examiners Office found no evidence of foul play.

Daughtry wrote on Instagram at the time, “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken… We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.