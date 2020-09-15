Chris Evans offered some sunny snark as he appeared on the Tamron Hall show Tuesday morning. “Did something happen this weekend?” he asked, putting on his most innocent voice.

As anyone not living under a rock likely knows by now, the Marvel actor accidentally shared a reel of personal photos in a video post on Instagram Saturday—and among those images, unfortunately, was a photo of his erect penis. Evans quickly deleted the post, but not before screenshots of the photo spread far and wide.

Evans’ joke actually echoed the good-natured ribbing his brother, Scott Evans, offered on Twitter Sunday, when he wrote, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

After a couple days, it appears Chris Evans is ready to comment and move on. Speaking on Tamron Hall, the Marvel actor said, “It was a very interesting weekend full of lessons learned. Lot of teachable moments.”

Ever the good sport, Evans continued, “You know, things happen. It’s embarrassing. You gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support.”

In addition to his fans, Evans also received support from his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, who tweeted, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.”

Chrissy Teigen got in on the fun as well, quipping, “My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I’d say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends.”

But as Hall noted, it’s Chris Evans himself who already offered the best reaction to the leak—by using the attention to urge his followers to vote, “[n]ow that I have your attention.”