U.S. Senator Chris Murphy Dissed Royal Announcement Before Cancer Reveal

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) expressed some ill-timed frustration on Friday, after his segment got bumped in favor of covering Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Sen. Murphy reshared a post from journalist Yashar Ali announcing the royal reveal, adding his own complaint-laden verification to the freshly breaking story.

“Can confirm! I was supposed to be on @CNN at 2pm to talk about the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and the millions of lives it has saved, but my interview has been bumped by this much more important topic,” he wrote.

Murphy deleted the tweet shortly after, but X users still took aim at the lawmaker.

“Imagine learning a woman has cancer and thinking this is such an inconvenience because my talking points got bumped,” one X user called “Sunny” wrote. “Anyway, you can tell @ChrisMurphyCT definitely cares about people's health care because he admits his cable news spots are more important than cancer diagnosis announcements,” they added in another post.

After weeks of wild speculation about why she’d stepped out of the public eye, X users have begun spinning out about anyone who disrespects the Duchess of Wales.

Sen. Murphy’s appearance would’ve been part of an effort from the Biden administration to use the 14-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, to push back on Trump for his plan to terminate the bill, which provides healthcare to millions of Americans.

On Friday, the Biden campaign released a new ad bashing Trump’s push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"If he succeeds ... 45 million Americans could lose their health insurance," the ad said. "And you could be one of them."