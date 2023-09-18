CHEAT SHEET
Winning Pilots Killed in Freak Accident at Reno Air Races
Two California pilots were killed Sunday as they prepared to land after competing in the Reno Championship Air Races in Nevada. Defending champion Chris Rushing, flying Baron’s Revenge, had just placed first in the T-6 Class, and Nick Macy, piloting Six-Cat, had placed second in the race that spanned five laps and 24 miles, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. No one on the ground was injured in the crash. “It wasn’t a racing accident,” Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, told the Gazette Journal. “It was indeed a post-race landing accident. We all are curious of how this came to pass.”