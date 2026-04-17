Christina Applegate Hospitalized for Weeks Amid Health Battle
Christina Applegate has been hospitalized in Los Angeles for several weeks, according to TMZ. Sources close to the Dead to Me star, 54, reportedly said she was admitted in late March, though the exact reason for her stay remains unclear. Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, in 2021. The condition makes her prone to infection requiring emergency care, she revealed in her memoir You With The Sad Eyes, published in March. Applegate’s representative told TMZ: “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.” On March 31, in an episode of Applegate’s podcast MeSsy, co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler announced that the show would take a brief hiatus while both hosts were on book tours. Applegate celebrated her memoir becoming the top The New York Times audiobook bestseller in March. “I can’t describe how much this means to me,” she said on Instagram on April 3.