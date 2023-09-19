Christina Applegate Hacked Despite Posting ‘I Am Not Hacked’

Amid a slew of suspicious posts about NFTs and cryptocurrency, a rep for Christina Applegate has confirmed that the actress’s Twitter (or X) account has been hacked.

“﻿Her account was indeed hacked. We are trying to fix that,” her publicist told The Daily Beast via email on Tuesday.

That confirmation comes after hours of uncharacteristic tweets from Applegate’s account, including one that was pinned to the top of her page that linked out to the website for OpenSea, an NFT marketplace. It reads in part: “I am loving NFTs! I almost lost my NFTs a few days ago, I had to migrate my NFTs cause of the new contract upgrade! DONT LOSE YOUR MONEY!!!! I CARE ABOUT ALL MY FANS!!! I ❤️ CRYPTO! #CRYPTO #Bitcoin📷 #Ethereum.”

That was followed by the similarly suspect post: “Comment ‘applegate’ letter by letter on my tweet, and i will choose 50 people that did to follow back! 🤩🤩”

After some of her 1.6 million followers started questioning whether she was hacked, a post from Applegate’s account attempted to shoot down the rumors.

“Everyone, i am not hacked. I have simply been struggling with my illness and have been looking into internet currency (like Cryptocurrency) please stop this accusation,” the post read, referencing the Dead to Me star’s 2021 diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. “Thank you. I don’t like being made fun of.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the posts on Applegate’s account have not yet been deleted. The Daily Beast has reached out to X for comment.