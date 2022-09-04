Tennessee Man Charged With Kidnapping Heiress

A 38-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping teacher Eliza Fletcher, who has still not been found, Memphis Police announced Sunday morning.

The news of Cleotha Abston’s arrest comes a day after investigators revealed they had located a “vehicle of interest” in the abduction of Fletcher, a married mom of two boys who is an heir to the Orgill fortune.

Fletcher was out jogging near the University of Memphis on Friday morning when assailants in an SUV bundled her into the vehicle and drove off.

Police said they arrested a second person, apparently a relative of Abston, but do not believe he is connected to Fletcher’s abduction. Instead, Mario Abston, 36, was hit with gun and drug charges.

“Eliza Fletcher has not been located at this time. MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher,” Memphis cops said.