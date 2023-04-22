CNN Confirms Gayle King, Charles Barkley Primetime Show

CNN CEO Chris Licht has confirmed that former NBA star Charles Barkley and Gayle King will co-host a new weekly primetime show. Set to premiere this fall on the cable news network, the series will be titled King Charles.

King and Barkley announced the project together Saturday on TNT—which, like CNN, is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The pair’s hour-long series is expected to air on Wednesdays.

During Saturday’s announcement, Barkley that when Licht proposed he partner with King for the show, he said “hell yeah.” Meanwhile, Variety reports that King promised the program will promote “a good conversation without tearing other people down.”

In a written statement to his CNN colleagues, Licht said that he was “thrilled” about the project.

“This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience,” Licht wrote, “from two incredibly dynamic personalities.”

As Licht observed in his statement, both King and Barkley have taken on King Charles while remaining in other roles. King will continue to anchor CBS Mornings, and Barkley still has his contract with Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD Sports.