Michael Hahn had to bring up a years-old controversy to downplay concerns about the Nvidia CEO.

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A CNN panel laughed at a MAGA guest after he tried to downplay the significance of Donald Trump demanding that the sex-mad Jensen Huang be reinstated as Nvidia CEO.

Michael Hahn, a former Trump campaign official who served as social media director in 2016 and 2020, desperately tried to suggest that people were only interested in the tech billionaire’s personal life—including allegations that he had compromised national security by having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy—because of his close relationship with the president.

During an appearance on CNN’s NewsNight, guest-hosted by Elie Honig, Hahn also attempted a major whataboutism, claiming there had been no similar outrage when former California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell was accused of having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia’s stock soared after the company agreed to reinstate Jensen Huang as its CEO. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Why are we talking about this? It’s because Jensen Huang has a good relationship with the president. That’s all this is. This is all politics,” Hahn said.

“These are the same people who didn’t say anything when Eric Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy.”

Hahn doubled down, insisting that “none of you said anything” when Swalwell was accused of having sex with a suspected spy, Christine Fang, around the time of his 2014 re-election campaign, before he went on to serve on the House Intelligence Committee.

Swalwell resigned from Congress and dropped out of the California governor’s race in April after being accused of rape and other sexual misconduct. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“Do two wrongs make a right?” former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio interjected, prompting the CNN panel to laugh at Hahn’s remarks.

The Nvidia board made the stunning decision to vote to reinstate Huang as CEO less than two weeks after he resigned following revelations about multiple affairs, including one involving Alice Huang (no relation), a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

Before the affair scandal broke, U.S. officials had long been concerned that Singapore-based firm Megaspeed had been smuggling Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China in violation of U.S. export-control laws.

Trump, who owns as much as $62 million worth of Nvidia stock, made the startling admission that he had “convinced” the Nvidia board to bring Huang back. He also apparently assured its members that the allegations surrounding Huang’s extramarital affairs did not pose a national security risk.

The decision to reinstate Huang increased the value of the president’s Nvidia holdings by around $15 million.

“We’ve got arguably the most important company on earth, and we’ve got a CEO who had an intimate relationship with someone who was in regular touch with the Chinese security services,” de Blasio told NewsNight.

“At any point in our history, that would be a deep concern,” he added. “That’s a much greater concern to me than what the feelings are about Jensen.”