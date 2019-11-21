CNN Political Analyst: ‘There’s a Hectoring Quality’ With Elizabeth Warren

Moments after Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate ended, CNN senior political analyst David Gergen said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has a “hectoring quality” about her.

During CNN’s post-game coverage, Gergen first noted that he was “heavily influenced” by watching Wednesday’s dramatic impeachment hearings, stating that they made the debate “seem a little flatter” and took “some of the emotional drama out of the evening.”

“I think watching the last few days of these impeachment hearings has made you very, very aware that among Democrats, there are two lanes,” Gergen added. “It’s not just the centrists versus the liberals. It’s the people that put the emphasis on healing and unifying the country versus those who want to fight and have a revolution.”

Gergen, who has advised four presidents, said that while Warren is in the latter group, he is personally “looking for a healer first” and is “more drawn to that.” He then went right after the Massachusetts senator.

“And I think it makes Warren—it increases the danger that she’s going to seem—she has a plan for everything,” the CNN pundit declared. “She’s going to throw everything out, start all over again.”

“It seems both impractical, but there’s a hectoring quality there that I think reminds you of the worst aspects of impeachment,” Gergen concluded.

While no one reacted to Gergen’s remark about Warren, the rest of the panel had a good laugh when former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Gergen “just got Van booted out of the left” by describing CNN political commentator Van Jones as one of the centrist healers.