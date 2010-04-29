CNN Special on Haiti: Rescued
An orphanage called the Lighthouse is the subject of CNN's new documentary about Haiti, "Rescued." In this exclusive clip, we see how the earthquake turned Lighthouse into a triage center, one that tested the limits of the victims–and the doctors.
