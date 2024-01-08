Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith tore into his counterpart on the other sideline following his team’s 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday evening, reportedly over his opposition’s decision to run up the score in the game’s final seconds.

Immediately following the end of regulation, the two coaches approached midfield for their customary post-game conversation. Smith was clearly furious, and the pair exchanged words without shaking hands.

“That’s fucking bullshit,” the mics on the field picked up on the television broadcast.

“I understand,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen could be heard replying.

New Orleans had scored its final touchdown in the game with just over a minute left to play, despite the fact that they clearly had the game won. Allen justified the team’s decision in a post-game press conference by saying that they wanted to get running back Jamaal Williams his first touchdown this season—but later apologized for not taking a knee in the game’s final moments.

“That’s not who we are, not what we’re about,” he said, calling the garbage-time touchdown “unacceptable.”