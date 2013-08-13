Coco Rocha Pulls a Beyoncé And Gets a Pixie Cut; Damien Hirst Teams Up With Alexander McQueen

Coco Rocha Pulls a Beyoncé And Gets a Pixie Cut: Maybe it is the new "Rachel": in a series of photographs, model Coco Rocha shows-off her new pixie cut. Hairstylist Anh Co Tran and Allure magazine teamed up to makeover Rocha's long locks, just days after Beyoncé debuted her haircut on Instagram. The model wrote, "Huge thanks to @AnhCotran for giving me the coolest hair cut of my life! #BabyTilda #shorthairdontcare." [Coco Rocha's Instagram]

Damien Hirst Teams Up With Alexander McQueen: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alexander McQueen's signature skull scarves, artist Damien Hirst is teaming up with the brand to create 30 limited-edition designs. Hirst's prints will be inspired by his "Entomology paintings - butterflies, bugs, spiders and other insects form kaleidoscopic geometric shapes, laid out to create the McQueen skull motif." The collaboration highlights both McQueen and Hirst's "mutual love of symmetrical design and a penchant for the dark side of nature." The scarves will be available in November. [Vogue UK]

Anthony Weiner Brings Back His Colorful Pants: He's back! Although Anthony Weiner has recently been in a dark spell when it comes to the color of his pants, the mayoral candidate revived his bright-red pants Sunday at the Dominican Day Parade in New York. [Huffington Post]

The Sartorialist Makes a "Seven Figure" Salary Off His Blog: Scott Schuman, street style photographer and blogger behind The Sartorialist, makes a reported "seven figure" profit from his site. Schuman and girlfriend (also photographer/blogger) Garance Doré, talk to Elle UK in its September issue, about photography competition and of course, money. The Sartorialist receives 14 million page views and 1.2 million uniques on a "big month." Racked]

Lady Gaga Rocks Face Paint on LA Streets: Lady Gaga sported a face full of paint as she attended a meeting at E! News, and later to Chateau Marmont, in LA. Reminiscent of her recently debuted album cover, Gaga's face is decorated in many shades of a rainbow -- think red, orange, yellow, green, and blue -- and deep, blood-red lipstick. Is this the latest make-up trend, or perhaps just another foray into performance art? [The Cut]