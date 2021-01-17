‘The Idiocy Continues’: Nurses Refuse to Give COVID Shots

In a country where up to a third of health-care workers decline the COVID vaccine, all four nurses at a rural Kansas county health department have taken the unreasoning distrust of science a step further by refusing even to give the shots to those who want them.

“My staff is not comfortable with that,” Health Department administrator Lindsay Payer told the Coffey County Board of Commissioners at a meeting earlier this month.

A video of the meeting in the county courthouse shows that all five commissioners were wearing masks, but Payer was not. A majority of the board had deemed that to be her right when they voted to opt out of a statewide mask mandate in late November.