Colbert Mocks ‘Grandpa’ Biden for Snapping at CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins

Earlier this week, Jon Stewart impressed Fox News when he dramatically embraced that network’s favorite theory about the origin of COVID-19 on The Late Show. On Wednesday, Stephen Colbert gave the right something else to enjoy when he went after President Joe Biden for lashing out at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins during a press conference in Geneva.

First, Colbert dug into Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin, saying that “basically, the only thing that was exciting about it is that it was not the most demoralizing, nauseating, international bootlicking anyone has ever seen,” referring to President Trump’s infamous Helsinki summit.

But when he got to Biden’s press conference, which began with a “wee gaffe” in which he almost referred to Putin as Trump, Colbert turned his satirical ire on the current president.

“At the end, the president got a little testy with one reporter,” Colbert said, cutting to a clip of Biden going after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for simply asking why he was “so confident” that Putin “will change his behavior.”

Walking back on stage, Biden lost his cool, shouting, “I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior! What the hell—what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?” After explaining that he believes Putin will change his behavior “if the rest of the world reacts then it diminishes their standing in the world,” he added, “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

“Wow, that was some strong ‘grandpa’s had it with your lip’ energy!” Colbert said in response. Removing his jacket to embody Biden—though not as convincingly as Dana Carvey—he exclaimed, “What’s that? You watch your tone, mister! Knock it off with the grab-ass and the horseplay. This isn’t a dog-and-pony show. Were you born in a barn? If you were, grab a pail and start milking the cows because they’re coming home to roost, little boy blue! I fought in Korea!”