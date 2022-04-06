Cold-Blooded Texas Guv Vows to Dump Asylum Seekers in the Middle of D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a brainless—and unbelievably cruel—scheme on Wednesday: to bus asylum seekers from Texas to Washington, D.C., where they will be dumped on the Capitol steps.

The announcement came in response to the Biden administration ending Title 42, a pandemic-era emergency order implemented by Donald Trump that allowed migrants to be sent back to Mexico at the border, even if they were seeking asylum. The order was intended to stem the flow of COVID into the U.S., but many migrant advocates and political observers believed it was just a pretext for Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

While it is not illegal to seek asylum in the U.S., the number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border has swelled since President Joe Biden took office. Abbott fumed on Wednesday that the federal government was releasing large numbers of migrants into Texas.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

He offered no specifics on how such a scheme would work except to say 900 charter buses would be mobilized, and it would be run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

He claimed that buses would hit the road starting Thursday, with the first busload being dropped at the Capitol steps.

He announced a range of other measures to crackdown on arrivals, including enhanced screenings of commercial vehicles coming through the border into Texas, boat blockades on the Rio Grande, and barbed or razor wire along frequently used river crossings.

“EXCELLENT ideas,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted, adding that he filed federal legislation to also bus “illegal aliens” to liberal sanctuary cities like Palo Alto, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Rehoboth Beach. (Welcoming undocumented immigrants is generally the purpose of sanctuary cities and states.)