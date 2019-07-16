Camp Comfortably and On The Cheap With These Coleman Prime Day Deals

The goal of camping is to spend some time in the great outdoors without feeling like a complete barbarian, and Coleman’s got you covered with their outdoor necessities. An assortment of the brand’s products have been reduced by 20% and greater for Prime Day, including their highly rated 8-Person Instant Family Tent ($196 from $244), Queen-Size Elite Double-High Airbed with Quilted Top ($99 from $149), and Tandem 3-in-1 45 Big and Tall Double Adult Sleeping Bag ($49 from $99). | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.