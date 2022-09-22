This Toothbrush Taught Me That I’m Rushing Through My Teeth Cleaning, and How To Fix It

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll admit it—I’ve never owned an electric toothbrush until now. I’ve been brushing my teeth with a standard plastic toothbrush for years and it’s been getting the job done... or at least I thought it was. That is until I tried Colgate Hum, a compact, brightly colored electric toothbrush that tracks your brushing habits and helps you maximize your brushing sessions.

This smart toothbrush connects to the Colgate app and monitors your brushing habits, prompting you with helpful tips like, “Angle your brush 45 degrees” or “You’re brushing too slow!” and will adjust accordingly as you do. I quickly learned that if I were not being prompted, my brushing session would be much shorter than the two-minute timeline that the Hum takes me through. And even if I don’t feel like taking my phone with me into the bathroom to follow along in the app, the toothbrush will vibrate every 30 seconds, letting me know it’s time to switch sections. It also vibrates three times when you’ve hit the two-minute mark so you know when to stop. The best part? You get “smile points” every time you brush, and 100 points are equal to $1 for replacement brush heads and toothpaste. It feels like free money to me, since I’m going to be brushing my teeth at least twice a day anyway. It’s a win-win!

Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Down from $70 In addition to feeling like an expert toothbrusher now, the toothbrush itself looks adorable on my bathroom counter. I opted for the teal color, which also comes in purple, blue and black. The toothbrush has three vibration settings—normal, sensitive, and deep clean, and you can either rest it in the charger it comes with, or it has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to ten days.

As an electric toothbrush newbie, I thought this thing would be heavier! It is electric after all, but it’s very lightweight, and it seems like it’s called the Hum for a reason—the quiet, gentle hum it makes as you’re brushing isn’t harsh or disruptive at all. The lightness and compactness of this toothbrush makes it easy to travel with, and it comes with a really cute travel case so you don’t have to worry about storing it unprotected.

I didn’t even think about Bluetooth technology helping with something like brushing your teeth, but the Colgate Hum and the Colgate app have made my teeth brushing sessions longer, better, and dare I say, a little more fun? Brushing my teeth is now a little like a game, and I’m all for adding a little more fun to my everyday activities.

